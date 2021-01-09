Lottery

WA Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

OLYMPIA, Wash.

These Washington lotteries were drawn Saturday:

8-4-6

(eight, four, six)

14-17-24-25-26

(fourteen, seventeen, twenty-four, twenty-five, twenty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $115,000

04-17-25-26-28-30-32-40-42-46-48-50-54-58-60-62-63-66-78-79

(four, seventeen, twenty-five, twenty-six, twenty-eight, thirty, thirty-two, forty, forty-two, forty-six, forty-eight, fifty, fifty-four, fifty-eight, sixty, sixty-two, sixty-three, sixty-six, seventy-eight, seventy-nine)

04-28-31-34-36-46

(four, twenty-eight, thirty-one, thirty-four, thirty-six, forty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $2.1 million

05-13-21-22

(five, thirteen, twenty-one, twenty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $600 million

14-26-38-45-46, Powerball: 13, Power Play: 2

(fourteen, twenty-six, thirty-eight, forty-five, forty-six; Powerball: thirteen; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $470 million

