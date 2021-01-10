Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Hit 5’ game
The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Washington Lottery's "Hit 5" game were:
10-14-29-38-39
(ten, fourteen, twenty-nine, thirty-eight, thirty-nine)
The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Washington Lottery's "Hit 5" game were:
10-14-29-38-39
(ten, fourteen, twenty-nine, thirty-eight, thirty-nine)
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Match 4’ game.KEEP READING
Subscribe now for only $1CLAIM OFFER
Subscribe now for only $1CLAIM OFFER
Comments