Lottery

WA Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

OLYMPIA, Wash.

These Washington lotteries were drawn Monday:

2-5-8

(two, five, eight)

07-10-19-26-36

(seven, ten, nineteen, twenty-six, thirty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $155,000

11-12-17-20-25-27-29-31-32-41-42-43-47-50-52-63-69-74-76-78

(eleven, twelve, seventeen, twenty, twenty-five, twenty-seven, twenty-nine, thirty-one, thirty-two, forty-one, forty-two, forty-three, forty-seven, fifty, fifty-two, sixty-three, sixty-nine, seventy-four, seventy-six, seventy-eight)

03-08-27-42-45-46

(three, eight, twenty-seven, forty-two, forty-five, forty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $2.2 million

03-05-18-22

(three, five, eighteen, twenty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $600 million

Estimated jackpot: $550 million

  Comments  

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Hit 5’ game

January 11, 2021 9:28 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Match 4’ game

January 11, 2021 8:47 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Keno’ game

January 11, 2021 8:47 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily Game’ game

January 11, 2021 8:47 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Hit 5’ game

January 10, 2021 9:29 PM

Lottery

WA Lottery

January 10, 2021 9:29 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service