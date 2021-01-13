Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Lotto’ game
The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Washington Lottery's "Lotto" game were:
18-20-24-30-37-45
(eighteen, twenty, twenty-four, thirty, thirty-seven, forty-five)
The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Washington Lottery's "Lotto" game were:
18-20-24-30-37-45
(eighteen, twenty, twenty-four, thirty, thirty-seven, forty-five)
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Hit 5’ game.KEEP READING
Subscribe now for only $1CLAIM OFFER
Subscribe now for only $1CLAIM OFFER
Comments