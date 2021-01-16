Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Hit 5’ game
The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Washington Lottery's "Hit 5" game were:
07-22-29-31-37
(seven, twenty-two, twenty-nine, thirty-one, thirty-seven)
