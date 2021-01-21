Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Hit 5’ game
The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Washington Lottery's "Hit 5" game were:
10-14-21-22-33
(ten, fourteen, twenty-one, twenty-two, thirty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $700,000
The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Washington Lottery's "Hit 5" game were:
10-14-21-22-33
(ten, fourteen, twenty-one, twenty-two, thirty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $700,000
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Keno’ game.KEEP READING
Subscribe now for only $1CLAIM OFFER
Subscribe now for only $1CLAIM OFFER
Comments