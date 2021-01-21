Lottery

WA Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

OLYMPIA, Wash.

These Washington lotteries were drawn Thursday:

8-9-8

(eight, nine, eight)

10-14-21-22-33

(ten, fourteen, twenty-one, twenty-two, thirty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $700,000

07-08-09-11-15-23-25-28-29-30-39-41-44-57-60-62-68-70-72-76

(seven, eight, nine, eleven, fifteen, twenty-three, twenty-five, twenty-eight, twenty-nine, thirty, thirty-nine, forty-one, forty-four, fifty-seven, sixty, sixty-two, sixty-eight, seventy, seventy-two, seventy-six)

15-19-22-24

(fifteen, nineteen, twenty-two, twenty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $970 million

Estimated jackpot: $20 million

  Comments  

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily Game’ game

January 21, 2021 8:24 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Match 4’ game

January 21, 2021 8:24 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Hit 5’ game

January 21, 2021 9:28 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Powerball’ game

January 20, 2021 9:37 PM

Lottery

WA Lottery

January 20, 2021 9:35 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Hit 5’ game

January 20, 2021 9:29 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service