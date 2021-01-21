Lottery
WA Lottery
These Washington lotteries were drawn Thursday:
8-9-8
(eight, nine, eight)
10-14-21-22-33
(ten, fourteen, twenty-one, twenty-two, thirty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $700,000
07-08-09-11-15-23-25-28-29-30-39-41-44-57-60-62-68-70-72-76
(seven, eight, nine, eleven, fifteen, twenty-three, twenty-five, twenty-eight, twenty-nine, thirty, thirty-nine, forty-one, forty-four, fifty-seven, sixty, sixty-two, sixty-eight, seventy, seventy-two, seventy-six)
15-19-22-24
(fifteen, nineteen, twenty-two, twenty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $970 million
Estimated jackpot: $20 million
Comments