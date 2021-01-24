Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Hit 5’ game
The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Washington Lottery's "Hit 5" game were:
03-04-14-16-38
(three, four, fourteen, sixteen, thirty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $895,000
WA Lottery.
