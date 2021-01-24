Lottery
WA Lottery
These Washington lotteries were drawn Sunday:
9-3-6
(nine, three, six)
03-04-14-16-38
(three, four, fourteen, sixteen, thirty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $895,000
01-04-07-17-23-28-29-38-39-43-44-47-48-49-52-55-60-65-66-77
(one, four, seven, seventeen, twenty-three, twenty-eight, twenty-nine, thirty-eight, thirty-nine, forty-three, forty-four, forty-seven, forty-eight, forty-nine, fifty-two, fifty-five, sixty, sixty-five, sixty-six, seventy-seven)
11-14-17-22
(eleven, fourteen, seventeen, twenty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $20 million
Estimated jackpot: $20 million
Comments