Lottery
WA Lottery
These Washington lotteries were drawn Monday:
8-8-0
(eight, eight, zero)
08-20-22-33-40
(eight, twenty, twenty-two, thirty-three, forty)
Estimated jackpot: $960,000
04-10-14-18-19-22-23-24-29-32-38-40-41-43-45-46-62-63-66-79
(four, ten, fourteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-four, twenty-nine, thirty-two, thirty-eight, forty, forty-one, forty-three, forty-five, forty-six, sixty-two, sixty-three, sixty-six, seventy-nine)
04-09-20-33-40-41
(four, nine, twenty, thirty-three, forty, forty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $2.8 million
13-18-19-23
(thirteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $20 million
