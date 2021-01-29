WA Lottery

Lottery

OLYMPIA, Wash.

These Washington lotteries were drawn Friday:

04-44-58-59-70, Mega Ball: 3, Megaplier: 3

(four, forty-four, fifty-eight, fifty-nine, seventy; Mega Ball: three; Megaplier: three)

Estimated jackpot: $30 million

