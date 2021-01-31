WA Lottery

Lottery

OLYMPIA, Wash.

These Washington lotteries were drawn Sunday:

1-9-3

(one, nine, three)

02-11-13-22-33

(two, eleven, thirteen, twenty-two, thirty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $110,000

05-09-11-13-16-21-23-25-29-31-32-36-44-47-58-60-61-65-72-76

(five, nine, eleven, thirteen, sixteen, twenty-one, twenty-three, twenty-five, twenty-nine, thirty-one, thirty-two, thirty-six, forty-four, forty-seven, fifty-eight, sixty, sixty-one, sixty-five, seventy-two, seventy-six)

05-12-13-23

(five, twelve, thirteen, twenty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $42 million

Estimated jackpot: $20 million

