Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Lotto’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

OLYMPIA, Wash.

The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Washington Lottery's "Lotto" game were:

14-15-17-20-29-34

(fourteen, fifteen, seventeen, twenty, twenty-nine, thirty-four)

  Comments  

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Hit 5’ game

February 01, 2021 8:46 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Keno’ game

February 01, 2021 8:46 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily Game’ game

February 01, 2021 8:23 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Match 4’ game

February 01, 2021 8:23 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Match 4’ game

February 01, 2021 5:03 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Keno’ game

February 01, 2021 5:03 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service