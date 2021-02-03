Lottery

WA Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

OLYMPIA, Wash.

These Washington lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

8-4-7

(eight, four, seven)

03-04-06-20-27-32-33-40-43-47-52-55-65-66-67-68-70-71-76-80

(three, four, six, twenty, twenty-seven, thirty-two, thirty-three, forty, forty-three, forty-seven, fifty-two, fifty-five, sixty-five, sixty-six, sixty-seven, sixty-eight, seventy, seventy-one, seventy-six, eighty)

01-02-12-14-17-43

(one, two, twelve, fourteen, seventeen, forty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $54 million

05-37-40-64-66, Powerball: 5, Power Play: 3

(five, thirty-seven, forty, sixty-four, sixty-six; Powerball: five; Power Play: three)

  Comments  

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Hit 5’ game

February 02, 2021 11:41 PM

Lottery

WA Lottery

February 02, 2021 11:39 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Match 4’ game

February 02, 2021 11:40 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Keno’ game

February 02, 2021 11:40 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily Game’ game

February 02, 2021 11:40 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Mega Millions’ game

February 02, 2021 11:39 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service