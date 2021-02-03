Lottery
WA Lottery
These Washington lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
8-4-7
(eight, four, seven)
03-04-06-20-27-32-33-40-43-47-52-55-65-66-67-68-70-71-76-80
(three, four, six, twenty, twenty-seven, thirty-two, thirty-three, forty, forty-three, forty-seven, fifty-two, fifty-five, sixty-five, sixty-six, sixty-seven, sixty-eight, seventy, seventy-one, seventy-six, eighty)
01-02-12-14-17-43
(one, two, twelve, fourteen, seventeen, forty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $54 million
05-37-40-64-66, Powerball: 5, Power Play: 3
(five, thirty-seven, forty, sixty-four, sixty-six; Powerball: five; Power Play: three)
