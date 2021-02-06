Lottery

WA Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

OLYMPIA, Wash.

These Washington lotteries were drawn Saturday:

5-6-8

(five, six, eight)

02-22-26-28-34

(two, twenty-two, twenty-six, twenty-eight, thirty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $405,000

01-02-03-08-13-17-18-29-33-38-43-45-47-49-66-68-69-70-73-76

(one, two, three, eight, thirteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty-nine, thirty-three, thirty-eight, forty-three, forty-five, forty-seven, forty-nine, sixty-six, sixty-eight, sixty-nine, seventy, seventy-three, seventy-six)

19-22-28-44-45-49

(nineteen, twenty-two, twenty-eight, forty-four, forty-five, forty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $3.3 million

02-11-15-19

(two, eleven, fifteen, nineteen)

Estimated jackpot: $68 million

01-16-48-49-65, Powerball: 8, Power Play: 2

(one, sixteen, forty-eight, forty-nine, sixty-five; Powerball: eight; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $30 million

