Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Lotto’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

OLYMPIA, Wash.

The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Washington Lottery's "Lotto" game were:

03-06-10-18-22-43

(three, six, ten, eighteen, twenty-two, forty-three)

  Comments  

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Hit 5’ game

February 13, 2021 8:23 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Match 4’ game

February 13, 2021 8:23 PM

Lottery

WA Lottery

February 13, 2021 8:23 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily Game’ game

February 13, 2021 8:23 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Powerball’ game

February 13, 2021 8:11 PM

Lottery

WA Lottery

February 12, 2021 9:31 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service