Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Hit 5’ game
The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Washington Lottery's "Hit 5" game were:
03-14-24-31-40
(three, fourteen, twenty-four, thirty-one, forty)
The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Washington Lottery's "Hit 5" game were:
03-14-24-31-40
(three, fourteen, twenty-four, thirty-one, forty)
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Match 4’ game.KEEP READING
Subscribe now for only $1CLAIM OFFER
Subscribe now for only $1CLAIM OFFER
Comments