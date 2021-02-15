Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Lotto’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

OLYMPIA, Wash.

The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Washington Lottery's "Lotto" game were:

05-19-21-26-35-38

(five, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-six, thirty-five, thirty-eight)

