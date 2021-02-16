Lottery

WA Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

OLYMPIA, Wash.

These Washington lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

01-36-44-54-66, Mega Ball: 10, Megaplier: 3

(one, thirty-six, forty-four, fifty-four, sixty-six; Mega Ball: ten; Megaplier: three)

Estimated jackpot: $66 million

  Comments  

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Lotto’ game

February 15, 2021 9:37 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Match 4’ game

February 15, 2021 9:37 PM

Lottery

WA Lottery

February 15, 2021 9:37 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Hit 5’ game

February 15, 2021 9:37 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Keno’ game

February 15, 2021 9:37 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily Game’ game

February 15, 2021 9:37 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service