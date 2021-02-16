Lottery
WA Lottery
These Washington lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
01-36-44-54-66, Mega Ball: 10, Megaplier: 3
(one, thirty-six, forty-four, fifty-four, sixty-six; Mega Ball: ten; Megaplier: three)
Estimated jackpot: $66 million
