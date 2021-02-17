Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Lotto’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

OLYMPIA, Wash.

The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Washington Lottery's "Lotto" game were:

03-20-28-29-35-45

(three, twenty, twenty-eight, twenty-nine, thirty-five, forty-five)

