Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Hit 5’ game
The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Washington Lottery's "Hit 5" game were:
10-15-21-32-33
(ten, fifteen, twenty-one, thirty-two, thirty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $115,000
The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Washington Lottery's "Hit 5" game were:
10-15-21-32-33
(ten, fifteen, twenty-one, thirty-two, thirty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $115,000
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily Game’ game.KEEP READING
Subscribe now for only $1CLAIM OFFER
Subscribe now for only $1CLAIM OFFER
Comments