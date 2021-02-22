Lottery

WA Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

OLYMPIA, Wash.

These Washington lotteries were drawn Monday:

0-4-5

(zero, four, five)

04-08-09-11-36

(four, eight, nine, eleven, thirty-six)

02-04-05-06-10-19-21-24-30-34-37-47-49-50-56-60-61-68-73-77

(two, four, five, six, ten, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-four, thirty, thirty-four, thirty-seven, forty-seven, forty-nine, fifty, fifty-six, sixty, sixty-one, sixty-eight, seventy-three, seventy-seven)

14-21-31-37-38-47

(fourteen, twenty-one, thirty-one, thirty-seven, thirty-eight, forty-seven)

04-06-22-23

(four, six, twenty-two, twenty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $22 million

Estimated jackpot: $90 million

