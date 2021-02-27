Lottery

WA Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

OLYMPIA, Wash.

These Washington lotteries were drawn Saturday:

2-7-6

(two, seven, six)

09-18-28-34-35

(nine, eighteen, twenty-eight, thirty-four, thirty-five)

18-19-22-23-31-33-38-39-40-41-42-44-56-57-58-64-69-71-73-76

(eighteen, nineteen, twenty-two, twenty-three, thirty-one, thirty-three, thirty-eight, thirty-nine, forty, forty-one, forty-two, forty-four, fifty-six, fifty-seven, fifty-eight, sixty-four, sixty-nine, seventy-one, seventy-three, seventy-six)

05-19-31-35-46-49

(five, nineteen, thirty-one, thirty-five, forty-six, forty-nine)

04-06-10-19

(four, six, ten, nineteen)

Estimated jackpot: $43 million

02-28-31-44-52, Powerball: 18, Power Play: 3

(two, twenty-eight, thirty-one, forty-four, fifty-two; Powerball: eighteen; Power Play: three)

