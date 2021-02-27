Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Lotto’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

OLYMPIA, Wash.

The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Washington Lottery's "Lotto" game were:

05-19-31-35-46-49

(five, nineteen, thirty-one, thirty-five, forty-six, forty-nine)

