Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Hit 5’ game
The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Washington Lottery's "Hit 5" game were:
09-18-28-34-35
(nine, eighteen, twenty-eight, thirty-four, thirty-five)
