WA Lottery

OLYMPIA, Wash.

These Washington lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

6-7-2

(six, seven, two)

14-28-30-33-36

(fourteen, twenty-eight, thirty, thirty-three, thirty-six)

02-07-15-24-25-26-31-34-44-45-51-54-55-58-60-63-66-70-74-78

(two, seven, fifteen, twenty-four, twenty-five, twenty-six, thirty-one, thirty-four, forty-four, forty-five, fifty-one, fifty-four, fifty-five, fifty-eight, sixty, sixty-three, sixty-six, seventy, seventy-four, seventy-eight)

02-05-09-12

(two, five, nine, twelve)

04-08-13-34-64, Mega Ball: 18, Megaplier: 2

(four, eight, thirteen, thirty-four, sixty-four; Mega Ball: eighteen; Megaplier: two)

Estimated jackpot: $123 million

