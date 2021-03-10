Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Lotto’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

OLYMPIA, Wash.

The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Washington Lottery's "Lotto" game were:

07-22-29-34-39-41

(seven, twenty-two, twenty-nine, thirty-four, thirty-nine, forty-one)

