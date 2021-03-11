Lottery
WA Lottery
These Washington lotteries were drawn Thursday:
8-9-2
(eight, nine, two)
04-07-16-22-33
(four, seven, sixteen, twenty-two, thirty-three)
14-21-27-30-36-42-43-46-49-51-57-58-59-64-66-70-74-78-79-80
(fourteen, twenty-one, twenty-seven, thirty, thirty-six, forty-two, forty-three, forty-six, forty-nine, fifty-one, fifty-seven, fifty-eight, fifty-nine, sixty-four, sixty-six, seventy, seventy-four, seventy-eight, seventy-nine, eighty)
03-14-18-24
(three, fourteen, eighteen, twenty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $79 million
Estimated jackpot: $169 million
