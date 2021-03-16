Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Hit 5’ game
The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Washington Lottery's "Hit 5" game were:
14-16-21-31-32
(fourteen, sixteen, twenty-one, thirty-one, thirty-two)
Winning numbers drawn in 'Match 4' game.
