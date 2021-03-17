Lottery
WA Lottery
These Washington lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
Estimated jackpot: $105 million
34-38-42-61-62, Powerball: 19, Power Play: 2
(thirty-four, thirty-eight, forty-two, sixty-one, sixty-two; Powerball: nineteen; Power Play: two)
These Washington lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
Estimated jackpot: $105 million
34-38-42-61-62, Powerball: 19, Power Play: 2
(thirty-four, thirty-eight, forty-two, sixty-one, sixty-two; Powerball: nineteen; Power Play: two)
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Mega Millions’ game.KEEP READING
Unlimited digital access - $6 for 6 monthsCLAIM OFFER
Unlimited digital access - $6 for 6 monthsCLAIM OFFER
Comments