Lottery

WA Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

OLYMPIA, Wash.

These Washington lotteries were drawn Thursday:

0-4-3

(zero, four, three)

06-12-25-28-37

(six, twelve, twenty-five, twenty-eight, thirty-seven)

04-05-07-08-11-15-18-28-29-33-37-40-42-43-47-50-54-59-63-71

(four, five, seven, eight, eleven, fifteen, eighteen, twenty-eight, twenty-nine, thirty-three, thirty-seven, forty, forty-two, forty-three, forty-seven, fifty, fifty-four, fifty-nine, sixty-three, seventy-one)

06-14-19-24

(six, fourteen, nineteen, twenty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $105 million

Estimated jackpot: $200 million

  Comments  

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Hit 5’ game

March 18, 2021 8:23 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily Game’ game

March 18, 2021 8:23 PM

Lottery

WA Lottery

March 17, 2021 9:30 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Hit 5’ game

March 17, 2021 9:29 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Powerball’ game

March 17, 2021 9:26 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Keno’ game

March 17, 2021 9:24 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service