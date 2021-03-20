Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Hit 5’ game
The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Washington Lottery's "Hit 5" game were:
02-06-09-24-39
(two, six, nine, twenty-four, thirty-nine)
