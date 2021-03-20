Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Lotto’ game
The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Washington Lottery's "Lotto" game were:
09-25-27-33-39-49
(nine, twenty-five, twenty-seven, thirty-three, thirty-nine, forty-nine)
The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Washington Lottery's "Lotto" game were:
09-25-27-33-39-49
(nine, twenty-five, twenty-seven, thirty-three, thirty-nine, forty-nine)
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Match 4’ game.KEEP READING
Unlimited digital access - $6 for 6 monthsCLAIM OFFER
Unlimited digital access - $6 for 6 monthsCLAIM OFFER
Comments