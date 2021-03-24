Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Hit 5’ game
The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Washington Lottery's "Hit 5" game were:
04-16-20-33-40
(four, sixteen, twenty, thirty-three, forty)
Estimated jackpot: $100,000
The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Washington Lottery's "Hit 5" game were:
04-16-20-33-40
(four, sixteen, twenty, thirty-three, forty)
Estimated jackpot: $100,000
WA Lottery.KEEP READING
Subscribe now for only $1CLAIM OFFER
Subscribe now for only $1CLAIM OFFER
Comments