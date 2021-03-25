Lottery

WA Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

OLYMPIA, Wash.

These Washington lotteries were drawn Thursday:

3-0-0

(three, zero, zero)

03-23-25-40-41

(three, twenty-three, twenty-five, forty, forty-one)

01-03-05-06-09-11-14-17-19-22-28-35-37-38-47-48-60-62-67-78

(one, three, five, six, nine, eleven, fourteen, seventeen, nineteen, twenty-two, twenty-eight, thirty-five, thirty-seven, thirty-eight, forty-seven, forty-eight, sixty, sixty-two, sixty-seven, seventy-eight)

14-19-22-24

(fourteen, nineteen, twenty-two, twenty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $137 million

Estimated jackpot: $238 million

  Comments  

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Powerball’ game

March 24, 2021 10:04 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Match 4’ game

March 24, 2021 10:02 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily Game’ game

March 24, 2021 10:01 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Hit 5’ game

March 24, 2021 10:01 PM

Lottery

WA Lottery

March 24, 2021 10:01 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Keno’ game

March 24, 2021 10:01 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service