Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Hit 5’ game
The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Washington Lottery's "Hit 5" game were:
01-23-24-38-42
(one, twenty-three, twenty-four, thirty-eight, forty-two)
The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Washington Lottery's "Hit 5" game were:
01-23-24-38-42
(one, twenty-three, twenty-four, thirty-eight, forty-two)
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Lotto’ game.KEEP READING
Subscribe now for only $1CLAIM OFFER
Subscribe now for only $1CLAIM OFFER
Comments