Lottery

WA Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

OLYMPIA, Wash.

These Washington lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

Estimated jackpot: $168 million

03-10-44-55-68, Powerball: 24, Power Play: 2

(three, ten, forty-four, fifty-five, sixty-eight; Powerball: twenty-four; Power Play: two)

  Comments  

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Hit 5’ game

March 30, 2021 9:28 PM

Lottery

WA Lottery

March 30, 2021 9:29 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Keno’ game

March 30, 2021 8:46 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily Game’ game

March 30, 2021 8:46 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Match 4’ game

March 30, 2021 8:46 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Lotto’ game

March 30, 2021 6:47 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service