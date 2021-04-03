Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Lotto’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

OLYMPIA, Wash.

The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Washington Lottery's "Lotto" game were:

02-03-12-13-20-30

(two, three, twelve, thirteen, twenty, thirty)

Estimated jackpot: $1.5 million

