Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Hit 5’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

OLYMPIA, Wash.

The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Washington Lottery's "Hit 5" game were:

11-31-33-34-39

(eleven, thirty-one, thirty-three, thirty-four, thirty-nine)

  Comments  

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Match 4’ game

April 04, 2021 8:46 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Keno’ game

April 04, 2021 8:46 PM

Lottery

WA Lottery

April 04, 2021 8:46 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Lotto’ game

April 03, 2021 9:28 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Hit 5’ game

April 03, 2021 9:28 PM

Lottery

WA Lottery

April 03, 2021 9:28 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service