Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Hit 5’ game
The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Washington Lottery's "Hit 5" game were:
11-31-33-34-39
(eleven, thirty-one, thirty-three, thirty-four, thirty-nine)
Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily Game' game.
Comments