Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Hit 5’ game
The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Washington Lottery's "Hit 5" game were:
11-29-35-37-40
(eleven, twenty-nine, thirty-five, thirty-seven, forty)
Estimated jackpot: $100,000
The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Washington Lottery's "Hit 5" game were:
11-29-35-37-40
(eleven, twenty-nine, thirty-five, thirty-seven, forty)
Estimated jackpot: $100,000
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Match 4’ game.KEEP READING
Subscribe now for only $1CLAIM OFFER
Subscribe now for only $1CLAIM OFFER
Comments