WA Lottery

OLYMPIA, Wash.

These Washington lotteries were drawn Monday:

8-6-4

(eight, six, four)

02-14-31-37-42

(two, fourteen, thirty-one, thirty-seven, forty-two)

02-09-10-12-18-20-22-24-25-28-29-30-36-39-41-44-47-49-52-77

(two, nine, ten, twelve, eighteen, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-four, twenty-five, twenty-eight, twenty-nine, thirty, thirty-six, thirty-nine, forty-one, forty-four, forty-seven, forty-nine, fifty-two, seventy-seven)

01-08-21-31-32-35

(one, eight, twenty-one, thirty-one, thirty-two, thirty-five)

01-06-13-16

(one, six, thirteen, sixteen)

Estimated jackpot: $220 million

Estimated jackpot: $67 million

