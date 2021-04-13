Lottery

WA Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

OLYMPIA, Wash.

These Washington lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

10-15-19-45-68, Mega Ball: 9, Megaplier: 4

(ten, fifteen, nineteen, forty-five, sixty-eight; Mega Ball: nine; Megaplier: four)

Estimated jackpot: $67 million

  Comments  

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Hit 5’ game

April 12, 2021 9:28 PM

Lottery

WA Lottery

April 12, 2021 9:28 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Lotto’ game

April 12, 2021 9:28 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily Game’ game

April 12, 2021 8:46 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Keno’ game

April 12, 2021 8:46 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Match 4’ game

April 12, 2021 8:46 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service