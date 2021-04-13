Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Hit 5’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

OLYMPIA, Wash.

The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Washington Lottery's "Hit 5" game were:

03-19-24-34-42

(three, nineteen, twenty-four, thirty-four, forty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $110,000

  Comments  

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Mega Millions’ game

April 13, 2021 9:29 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily Game’ game

April 13, 2021 8:46 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Match 4’ game

April 13, 2021 8:46 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Keno’ game

April 13, 2021 8:46 PM

Lottery

WA Lottery

April 12, 2021 9:28 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Lotto’ game

April 12, 2021 9:28 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service