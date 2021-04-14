Lottery

WA Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

OLYMPIA, Wash.

These Washington lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

Estimated jackpot: $240 million

13-30-33-45-61, Powerball: 14, Power Play: 2

(thirteen, thirty, thirty-three, forty-five, sixty-one; Powerball: fourteen; Power Play: two)

  Comments  

Lottery

WA Lottery

April 13, 2021 9:29 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Hit 5’ game

April 13, 2021 9:28 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily Game’ game

April 13, 2021 8:46 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Match 4’ game

April 13, 2021 8:46 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Keno’ game

April 13, 2021 8:46 PM

Lottery

WA Lottery

April 12, 2021 9:28 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service