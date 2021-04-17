Lottery

WA Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

OLYMPIA, Wash.

These Washington lotteries were drawn Saturday:

Estimated jackpot: $257 million

10-21-26-41-49, Powerball: 25, Power Play: 2

(ten, twenty-one, twenty-six, forty-one, forty-nine; Powerball: twenty-five; Power Play: two)

  Comments  

Lottery

WA Lottery

April 16, 2021 9:29 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Hit 5’ game

April 16, 2021 9:28 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily Game’ game

April 16, 2021 8:47 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Keno’ game

April 16, 2021 8:47 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Match 4’ game

April 16, 2021 8:47 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Hit 5’ game

April 15, 2021 9:29 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service