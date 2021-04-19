Lottery
WA Lottery
These Washington lotteries were drawn Monday:
7-4-0
(seven, four, zero)
02-23-26-30-38
(two, twenty-three, twenty-six, thirty, thirty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $265,000
03-04-05-09-15-24-25-26-34-38-39-42-43-47-50-54-55-64-72-80
(three, four, five, nine, fifteen, twenty-four, twenty-five, twenty-six, thirty-four, thirty-eight, thirty-nine, forty-two, forty-three, forty-seven, fifty, fifty-four, fifty-five, sixty-four, seventy-two, eighty)
05-11-14-28-33-34
(five, eleven, fourteen, twenty-eight, thirty-three, thirty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $2.2 million
02-04-23-24
(two, four, twenty-three, twenty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $257 million
Estimated jackpot: $90 million
