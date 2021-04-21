Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Hit 5’ game
The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Washington Lottery's "Hit 5" game were:
09-21-33-35-40
(nine, twenty-one, thirty-three, thirty-five, forty)
The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Washington Lottery's "Hit 5" game were:
09-21-33-35-40
(nine, twenty-one, thirty-three, thirty-five, forty)
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Match 4’ game.KEEP READING
Get unlimited digital access.CLAIM OFFER
Get unlimited digital access.CLAIM OFFER
Comments