WA Lottery

OLYMPIA, Wash.

These Washington lotteries were drawn Friday:

04-28-29-30-60, Mega Ball: 25, Megaplier: 3

(four, twenty-eight, twenty-nine, thirty, sixty; Mega Ball: twenty-five; Megaplier: three)

Estimated jackpot: $104 million

