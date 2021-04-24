Lottery
WA Lottery
These Washington lotteries were drawn Saturday:
4-2-3
(four, two, three)
10-14-17-23-25
(ten, fourteen, seventeen, twenty-three, twenty-five)
05-08-09-19-24-26-27-31-32-34-36-42-46-48-49-54-55-61-79-80
(five, eight, nine, nineteen, twenty-four, twenty-six, twenty-seven, thirty-one, thirty-two, thirty-four, thirty-six, forty-two, forty-six, forty-eight, forty-nine, fifty-four, fifty-five, sixty-one, seventy-nine, eighty)
03-20-32-35-37-42
(three, twenty, thirty-two, thirty-five, thirty-seven, forty-two)
02-10-18-24
(two, ten, eighteen, twenty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $297 million
22-36-48-59-61, Powerball: 22, Power Play: 3
(twenty-two, thirty-six, forty-eight, fifty-nine, sixty-one; Powerball: twenty-two; Power Play: three)
