By The Associated Press The Associated Press

OLYMPIA, Wash.

These Washington lotteries were drawn Sunday:

0-4-7

(zero, four, seven)

04-08-26-31-37

(four, eight, twenty-six, thirty-one, thirty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

02-06-10-11-15-20-21-25-27-32-36-42-44-54-56-62-67-72-74-77

(two, six, ten, eleven, fifteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-five, twenty-seven, thirty-two, thirty-six, forty-two, forty-four, fifty-four, fifty-six, sixty-two, sixty-seven, seventy-two, seventy-four, seventy-seven)

07-08-13-16

(seven, eight, thirteen, sixteen)

Estimated jackpot: $297 million

Estimated jackpot: $116 million

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily Game’ game

April 25, 2021 8:18 PM

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Keno’ game

April 25, 2021 8:18 PM

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Match 4’ game

April 25, 2021 8:14 PM

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Powerball’ game

April 24, 2021 9:30 PM

WA Lottery

April 24, 2021 9:29 PM

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Lotto’ game

April 24, 2021 9:28 PM
